Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Graco by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 140,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 46,568 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Graco by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.80. 598,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,587. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.80. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

