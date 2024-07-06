Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $113.82. 48,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $113.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.15.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

