Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $17.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IEFA traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.26. 4,634,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.