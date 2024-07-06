Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE DG traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $173.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus upped their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.