Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $587.76. The company had a trading volume of 457,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,916. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $395.30 and a 1-year high of $612.17. The firm has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $570.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.29.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

