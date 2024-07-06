Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,002 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Northern Trust by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,783 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,665,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,532,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Northern Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,539,000 after buying an additional 394,855 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.13. 1,598,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,899. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $89.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

