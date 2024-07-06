Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,207,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,207,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,945,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4,769.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 927,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,056,000 after purchasing an additional 908,343 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.92.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.26. 1,106,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.67. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

