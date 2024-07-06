Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 26,392 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,322,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,882,000 after purchasing an additional 103,494 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS:EFV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,744 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

