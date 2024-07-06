Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,876,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,551,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,253,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,167,000 after acquiring an additional 717,801 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,668,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,722,000 after acquiring an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,438,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,914,000 after acquiring an additional 638,501 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.61. The stock had a trading volume of 787,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,109. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.64. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

