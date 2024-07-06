Retirement Group LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $759,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 15,009.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 51,357.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,204 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Target by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,145,000 after purchasing an additional 984,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Target by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,562,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,491. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.34. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

