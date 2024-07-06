Reviewing Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) & Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) and Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rand Worldwide and Confluent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Rand Worldwide alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Worldwide $376.93 million 1.74 $46.05 million N/A N/A Confluent $776.95 million 11.99 -$442.75 million ($1.25) -23.45

Rand Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Confluent.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Confluent 1 6 21 0 2.71

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rand Worldwide and Confluent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Confluent has a consensus target price of $32.93, indicating a potential upside of 12.34%. Given Confluent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Confluent is more favorable than Rand Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares Rand Worldwide and Confluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Worldwide 11.38% 133.71% 28.70% Confluent -46.73% -40.55% -13.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Rand Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Confluent shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Confluent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Confluent has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Confluent beats Rand Worldwide on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rand Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Rand Worldwide, Inc. provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services. The Rand Simulation division offers Ansys engineering simulation software to help organizations incorporate engineering simulation technology into the product development process; and provides simulation consulting services to enable organizations to achieve cost savings and design improvements through simulation technology. The Facilities Management division provides ARCHIBUS products for facilities management software for space planning, strategic planning, and lease/property administration; and offers various training, consulting, and support services for the ARCHIBUS products. The ASCENT division provides professional training materials and knowledge products for engineering software tools. The Rand 3D division offers training solutions for Dassault Systèmes and PTC products, including Pro/ENGINEER, CREO, and Windchill. Rand Worldwide, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software. It offers connectors for existing applications, and IT and cloud infrastructure; Apache Flink services that allows teams to create reusable data streams that can be delivered real-time; ksqlDB, a data-in-motion database that allows users to build data-in-motion applications using a few SQL statements; stream governance, a managed data governance suite that is designed for the intricacies of streaming data, which allows teams to accelerate data streaming initiatives without bypassing controls for risk management and regulatory compliance; and stream designer which builds streaming data pipelines visually. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising packaged and residency offerings; education offerings consisting of instructor-led and self-paced training and certification guidance, technical resources, and access to hands-on training and certification exams; and certification programs. It serves banking and financial services industries, as well as retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, automotive, communication service providers, gaming, public sector, insurance, and technology industries. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.