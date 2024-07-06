Rocket Pool ETH Price Tops $3,406.72 on Top Exchanges (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $3,406.72 or 0.05871704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $11.08 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 506,141 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 506,173.91332171. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,316.76660478 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $19,123,267.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

