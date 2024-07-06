Royal Bank of Canada Raises Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,600 ($32.89) to GBX 2,700 ($34.15) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,300 ($41.74) to GBX 3,380 ($42.75) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($40.48) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,120 ($39.46).

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 3,148 ($39.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,033.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,092.74. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,680 ($33.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,306 ($41.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,044.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 24,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,062 ($38.73), for a total transaction of £742,351.28 ($938,972.02). Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

