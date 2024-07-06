Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Sells $158,400.00 in Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,994,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,370,261.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rumble alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $154,275.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $181,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $183,300.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $241,850.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $239,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Robert Arsov sold 35,012 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $234,580.40.

On Thursday, April 4th, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $235,200.00.

Rumble Stock Performance

Shares of Rumble stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. Rumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.27 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 161.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCP Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rumble by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rumble by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rumble by 1,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rumble

Rumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.