SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Holdings Lowered by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SAP by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on SAP. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.20.

SAP traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.94. 552,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.89. SAP SE has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $206.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $2.3852 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

