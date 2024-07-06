SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. SAP accounts for about 0.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in SAP by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SAP by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SAP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SAP by 1.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.94. 552,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.08. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $206.08.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $2.3852 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.20.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

