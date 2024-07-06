SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.73.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SB Financial Group stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 0.67% of SB Financial Group worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

