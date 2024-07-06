Schear Investment Advisers LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after buying an additional 417,818 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Target by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after purchasing an additional 137,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $759,810,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $409,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125,489 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Target Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,562,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,491. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.34. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.