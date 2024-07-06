Schear Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.0% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 44,867 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,795 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $111.64. 4,408,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,851. The company has a market capitalization of $126.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $111.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

