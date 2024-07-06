Schear Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $943,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.22.

Intuit Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of INTU traded up $8.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $668.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $186.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $621.74 and its 200 day moving average is $629.75. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $444.19 and a 52-week high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

