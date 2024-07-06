Schear Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.8% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 14,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $245,000. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 29,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 129,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,035,000 after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC traded down $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $112.82 and a twelve month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

