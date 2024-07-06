Schear Investment Advisers LLC Sells 36 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 801,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,454,000 after buying an additional 80,674 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $3.17 on Friday, hitting $464.75. 1,594,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $454.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.68. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $471.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.47 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

