Schear Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,767 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $509.84. 3,156,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $510.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.69.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.