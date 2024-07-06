Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,589. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.86.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

