SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,638,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $206,912,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $126,615,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $213.87. 1,907,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,932. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.11. The company has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

