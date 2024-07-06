SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 113.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 64,084.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNX. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

CNX Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

CNX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.54. 1,578,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,181. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.