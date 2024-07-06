SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,839 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 367.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

VGLT stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $58.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,390. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1967 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

