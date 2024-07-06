SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.88. 3,061,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $80.83.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

