SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMBS. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 69.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:JMBS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.76. 234,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,279. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.82.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

