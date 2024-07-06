SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,248,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 46,241.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,142,000 after buying an additional 838,813 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Deere & Company by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,167,000 after acquiring an additional 160,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,391,000 after acquiring an additional 150,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.03. 1,272,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $353.15 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $382.63 and its 200 day moving average is $386.61. The company has a market cap of $99.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.59 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.66.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

