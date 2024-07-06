SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,263 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 1.5% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $68,742,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,112,424 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $225,579,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total transaction of $1,611,251.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,121.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,611,251.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,121.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 484,152 shares of company stock valued at $131,779,561 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.22. 6,561,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,942,114. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

