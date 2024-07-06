SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.79. 2,887,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,575. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.50 and a 200 day moving average of $176.09. The company has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

