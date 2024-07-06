SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,758 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 38,224 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.4% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Tesla by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 599,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $150,120,000 after acquiring an additional 44,985 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 2.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 87,131 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Tesla by 5.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,981,722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $495,866,000 after acquiring an additional 98,052 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.52. The stock had a trading volume of 154,174,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,517,906. The firm has a market cap of $802.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.