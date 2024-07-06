SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $595.82. 512,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,686. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $597.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $547.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.20. The firm has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

