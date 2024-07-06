SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 921 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in ESAB by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in ESAB by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in ESAB by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ESAB by 23.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ESAB by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ESAB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESAB. Oppenheimer began coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

ESAB Stock Down 1.3 %

ESAB stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.97. The stock had a trading volume of 363,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.93 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 8.38%.

About ESAB

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.