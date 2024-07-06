SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,744 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $2,915,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $26,369,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,852,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,156 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth $48,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HHH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.63. 251,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,181. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.38. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Howard Hughes

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.