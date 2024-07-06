Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Northern Trust Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion.

NTRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.42.

NTRS stock opened at $83.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.17. Northern Trust has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $89.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

