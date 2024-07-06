Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($17.96) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 774 ($9.79) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 778.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 720.63. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 550 ($6.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 950 ($12.02). The stock has a market cap of £147.52 million, a P/E ratio of 567.74, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider David McCreadie bought 2,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 690 ($8.73) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.80 ($25,152.80). In other news, insider Rachel Lawrence sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($8.79), for a total value of £40,643.60 ($51,408.55). Also, insider David McCreadie bought 2,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.73) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.80 ($25,152.80). 14.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

