SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM) Declares Dividend of $0.03

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th.
SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,684 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.10 million, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.04.
About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.