SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM) Declares Dividend of $0.03

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,684 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.10 million, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.04.

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

