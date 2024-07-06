SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2024

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.096 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This is an increase from SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS SEIQ traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,578 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.06 million, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.91.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The SEI Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (SEIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks it perceives as high quality, based on various quality, profitability, and risk factors. SEIQ was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.