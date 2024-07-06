SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.096 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This is an increase from SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS SEIQ traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,578 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.06 million, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.91.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The SEI Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (SEIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks it perceives as high quality, based on various quality, profitability, and risk factors. SEIQ was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

