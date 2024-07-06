Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,709,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,387,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

