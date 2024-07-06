Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,864 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,786,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,857,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.14 and its 200 day moving average is $124.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

