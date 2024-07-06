Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

EQIX traded up $5.49 on Friday, reaching $754.49. The company had a trading volume of 371,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $756.35 and its 200 day moving average is $798.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.33.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

