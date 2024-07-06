Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after buying an additional 19,586,612 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after buying an additional 1,922,656 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after buying an additional 1,088,052 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,749,000 after buying an additional 797,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 756,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,192,000 after buying an additional 532,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Barclays started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.79. 4,850,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,329,330. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

