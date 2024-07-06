Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 49.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $390.00. 550,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,127. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $390.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.56.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTA

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.