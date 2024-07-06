Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,299,000 after acquiring an additional 35,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $15,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII traded down $3.05 on Friday, hitting $243.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.11 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

