Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 147,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,898,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,799,000 after buying an additional 20,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $199.66. The company had a trading volume of 516,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.93 and a 200-day moving average of $231.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

