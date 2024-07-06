Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,843,000 after buying an additional 1,082,088 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 793,976 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,031.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,813,000 after purchasing an additional 595,769 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,804,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 433,874 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,032. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.69 and a 200 day moving average of $107.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $114.76.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

