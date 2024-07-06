Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

PSA traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.67. 514,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,594. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.84. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $312.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

