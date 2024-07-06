Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $2.96 on Friday, reaching $912.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,529. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $924.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $927.92. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $674.41 and a 52 week high of $1,034.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

